Founder: Blind football needs more help, govt support

By the end of 2023, just two years after inception, Blind Football Uganda got certified by the International Blind Sport Association (IBSA), a giant leap in the development of the sport that was only introduced to Uganda in 2021.

And it's not wrong to say that almost every step taken is a victory worth celebrating. But Muzafaru Jagwe, the founder, pointed to the irony that the sport still has a long way to go to scoring its cardinal goals of inclusivity and global prosperity.

"We thank Incpart Services for this package; we badly needed these jerseys and bibs for our regular training," Jagwe said during the tournament that marked Incpart's five years in the market, selling equipment for persons with disabilities like white canes, braille-friendly materials, among others.

The company, whose two directors have visual impairment, offered bibs to all participating teams, funded the entire four-team tournament at Kyambogo University in addition to prize money worth Shs500000 shared by winners Red Angels and runners-up Strong Spirits.



"But we still need much more help from corporate organisations, and the government. We request that other organizations include it in their events so that we showcase our potential."

In December Uganda was invited for the IBSA Grand Prix in France later this month. But Jagwe said they missed the opportunity because of lack of commitment from the Uganda Paralympic Committee, until the entry deadline expired.

"We need the government, through the National Council of Sports, to consider us, even if it requires facilitation for events abroad," Jagwe said.

Dr Abdul Busuulwa, one of Incpart directors and a lecturer at Kyambogo University, commended Jagwe and the blind football players for their efforts to develop the sport.

"Sport is very important for the blind community because many are battling obesity, diabetes, etc due to inactivity. So, continue the good cause and bring even other sports on board," Busuulwa said. "We shall do our part in importing quality equipment and offer them at friendly prices."