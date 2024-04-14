Govt releases Shs17 Billion for Namboole as Among, Ssenyonyi inspect site works

The Ministry of Finance is on Monday expected to release Shs17.7 Billion as the final batch of the total Shs97.90 Billion contract sum required for the upgrade works on the Mandela National Stadium-Namboole.

Already, Shs80.13 Billion was released and spent on the upgrade works that have since sucked politicians from the cabinet, Parliament and the opposition.

The decision to have the funds released this Monday followed a two-day-long protracted haggle between key figures in Cabinet and the legislative arm in a show-down that played out in plenary on Thursday and Friday.

This was last week announced by the State Minister for Finance in-charge of planning Amos Lugoloobi release and trashed claims that faulted his ministry for delay of works at Namboole.

“Allow me [to] lay this document which is on the evidence of payment of the Shs17.7 Billion for the rehabilitation of Mandela National Stadium with the money being released on April 15, 2024,” he told Parliament on Friday as tabled proof showing that the said money would be released.

He added: “The contractor created an impression that the ministry of finance does not seem to be at it. I really want to defray that impression by saying that by the time you started talking about this, the process [of release of the said balance] was already underway. So we are not responsible for the delay. This was just the final portion.”

Speaker Among is pressing for the completion of Namboole. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

The said funds are meant to enable the government fully implement and install all requirements outlined by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA for Uganda to host international games on the said turf.

Politics at play?

Debates that led to release were on Thursday triggered by the Opposition Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe when he alerted House that he had learnt that Uganda would not be allowed to host World Cup qualifiers at Namboole, something he conditioned the government to explain.

At first, State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang confirmed the fear and in rather defense faulted the incomplete works on the Ministry of Finance for failure to timely release final Shs17.7 Billion to cover the final leg of the construction works.

This was however given a deaf ear as the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among directed Mr Ogwang to account for the Shs80.13 Billion had previously been released to fund the said works.

When he returned on Friday, Ogwang reported that “in 20 months, the contractor has completed 90 per cent of the works and this includes; most of the civil, mechanical, and plumbing works, key installations.”

He also added that “the contractor is currently fixing furniture and equipment for the match officials, media facilities, medical and anti-doping rooms.”

Sports minister Peter Ogwang speaks in parliament. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

He then reported that “with a shortfall totaling to Shs17.763 Billion of contract sum, the contractor has encountered challenges to complete the works.”

These include “delivery of and installation of the floodlights, LED screens, technical benches, bleachers for people with disabilities (PWDs), [and] the second batch of public address system, some of the civil and mechanical works.”

Among, Ssenyonyi visit site today

Speaker Among and the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi over the weekend communicated that they would in separate sessions visit and do physical inspections on the construction works on Monday.

Information sourced from Ssenyonyi’s office indicated that he is slated to arrive at Namboole at 10am before the Speaker Among arrives at the same site later in the afternoon. This publication understands that Among is slated to arrive at Namboole at about 2pm.

Minutes after she confirmed that she had seen the sleep authorizing and confirming the release of the Shs17.7 Billion, Among tasked Ogwang to ensure that the facility is delivered in two weeks.

Completed works

A total of 90 per cent of the works are complete. This includes most of the civil, mechanical, and plumbing works, key installations.

This includes installation of closed circuit Television (CCTV), electronic access controls (turnstiles), sanitary appliances, spectacular seats, pitches, dressing rooms, doors [and] windows.

The equipment for maintenance of the pitches and running track was procured and delivered and upgrading the Sports Hotel of 72 rooms to a Three-Star standard is being done.

Additionally, the contractor is currently fixing furniture and equipment for the match officials, media facilities, medical and anti-doping rooms.

Pending