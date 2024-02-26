Hockey: KHC Festival gets financial boost

King's College Budo will be the meeting point for schools this weekend as they host the 10th anniversary of the Electro Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Schools' Festival.

The Festival is huge for schools because it is the first competition of the year and comes at a time when they are setting their squads for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games' regional qualifiers.

Even more importantly, it comes on the back of a long third term holiday. In fact some schools have very limited sports activity during the third term.

Some regions do not even have qualifiers so if they do not attend the Festival too, they are left with the tough task of taking their teams into the USSSA Nationals without competition appearance.

"We came in to fill a void and ensure our schools have a competitive tournament but the growth and the problems that the Festival solve have exceeded expectations," KHC chairman Albert Kimumwe, said.

Last year's hosts, Kyaddondo SS, managed to secure themselves goal posts and more time on the school pitch after the Festival. The edition also saw Ntare School become the first school out of the central region to take part in the competition.

This year, the Festival returns to Budo after five years but also gives a chance to the club, which will soon mark its 15th anniversary, to celebrate it's roots that are firmly planted in the school.

Making headway

"We are happy to grow with the club because it nurtured us.

We very well understand how important the Festival and development of players is important to KHC and that is why we it was a no-brainer for us to come offer our support," Angela Nakintu, the brain behind Electro energy drink, said. Electro, a growing product on the market, has taken over the operational costs of the competition and will also provide trophies and medals.

Nakintu and her colleague Desire Mukisa did not only play through the KHC system at Gayaza High School and Budo respectively but were also key elements in the club's women's side Swans as they won four trophies including the National League last season.

"We are happy with the steps we are making. Previously, we had support in kind but the financial boost from Electro shows the headway we are making as a club," Kimumwe said.