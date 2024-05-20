Hockey: Uganda Cup openers serve goals

A total of 44 goals were scored in five fixtures of the men’s Uganda Hockey Cup over the weekend with the work now cut out for all losing sides to determine who will join what look like four straight forward winners as the best losers in the next round.

For a competition that has just started and the sides involved yet to meet again in the second leg of this first round, the wins for defending champions Weatherhead, last year’s finalists Wananchi and semi-finalists Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions were commanding and huge.

Weatherhead’s Thomas Opio started an early race towards the tournament top scorer’s gong with four goals in an 11-1 win over KHC Originals on Saturday in Lugogo. He was joined on the scoresheet by Collines Batusa (3), Timothy Ntumba (2), Peter Walusansa and Maxwell Mugisha. Francis Epilo had an early consolation for Originals in the 30th minute with Weatherhead leading 5-0.

KHC quickly earned revenge as their Stallions side hit Weatherhead Titans 10-1 too. Goals from Aaron Mutenyo (3), Ernest Musumba (2), Alfred Agaba (2), Lazarus Onyuu, Brian Bayuule and Stewart Kavuma secured the win while Paddy Kafeero grabbed a consolation.

Wananchi also entered the goals’ party on Sunday as they thrashed Thunders 9-1 with braces from Martin Okello, Jerome Owori, Emmanuel Baguma and Innocent Tumukunde plus one from William Oketcha. Muhammad Babu scored for Thunders.

Best loser

In the contests that were expected to be tighter, Badgers beat City Lions 5-1 with goals from Emmanuel Mukama, Sula Bwabye, Mark Ojok and Aaron Opio with Brian Lukato scoring for the latter while Makerere University stunned Rockets 3-2.

Makerere came twice from behind with goals from Brian Kakeeto (2) and Carlson Lubega while Daniel Kyaligonza and Ashiraf Musekura gave early leads to Rockets.

For the women, the race to join KHC Swans, who had a bye in this round, in the semi-finals looks sorted too.

Wananchi walloped Makerere University 7-0 with goals from Teopista Anyango (2), Doreen Mbabazi (2), Jolly Alimo and Peace Makhoha while Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation), the youngest side in the Cup, came from 1-0 down to beat Weatherhead Historicals, the most senior side in the women’s competition, 4-1 with goals from Juliet Babirye, Lilian Nelima, Hajirah Namwase and Janet Nakato.

The closer contest was between Weatherhead and Deliverance Church of Uganda but the latter scored late to win it 2-0.

National Hockey League

Men’s Results

Wananchi 9-1 Thunders

City Lions 1-5 Badgers

Rockets 2-3 Makerere University

KHC Originals 1-11 Weatherhead

KHC Stallions 10-1 Weatherhead Titans

Women’s Results

Women

Weatherhead 0-2 DCU

Wananchi 7-0 Makerere