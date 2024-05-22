Jinja to host Kings, Queens event

When Bob Trubish and his new executive were voted in January, they promised to spread the game of pool to the regions.

Indeed, the new Pool Association of Uganda’s leadership is living up to their word after introducing and regionalizing the qualifiers for the upcoming 2024 Kings and Queens of Pool championship.

For the first time, the 64-man and 32-lady finals will leave Kampala and head east to Jinja in bid to support the regional associations.

The Kings and Queens is one of PAU’s major competitions that offers a juicy prize to the winners and seeding points used for rankings at the end of the year.

PAU’s tournament secretary Donald Ampumuza said the move is part of the association’s roadmap to empower the regions and spread the game.

“We want everyone to get a chance to compete for the grand prizes and seeding points as we grow nationally because this is part of our roadmap,” Ampumuza said after unveiling the hosts.

“We’re trying to take the game to the grassroots and empower the regional associations because all the qualifiers will be conducted at that level,” Ampumuza added.

The Jinja Pool Association led by Silas Wasswa will be the main host of this year’s final.

The regional associations that include Ankole, Greater Mityana, Masaka, Mukono, Rwenzori, Kitgum, Elgon and Entebbe Corridor will host the qualifiers.

The qualification tournaments will be held between June 1-15 ahead of the grand finale on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 at Paradise Spot in Jinja. The men and ladies will pay Shs20,000 and 10,000 respectively for registration.

The respective male and women’s tournament winners will be awarded Shs3m and Shs2m respectively.

On top of that the winners will accumulate 12 points while the runners-up get ten, eight and six in that descending order.

KINGS & QUEENS OF POOL TOURNAMENT

Regional qualifiers – June 1-15

Grand finale – June 21-22

Venue – Paradise Spot Pub, Jinja

Registration – Shs20,000 for men & Shs10,000 for ladies