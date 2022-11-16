Kaganda confident as Uganda take largest contingent to Dar

Uganda go into the Cana Zone III Swimming Championships that start tomorrow in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania oozing confidence.

Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) will field a team of 48, including 17 female, swimmers. This is Uganda's biggest travelling swimming contingent yet and it augurs well for a championship were points collected from each individual matter a lot.

In 2019, Uganda had 28 swimmers in Nairobi, Kenya and managed to finish second behind the hosts and then won the hosted at home last year.

Usually, the hosts have the bigger numbers so have an unrivalled advantage but a team of 48 is capable of upsetting the odds.

Captain Ben Kaganda believes his team are in good form after competing at the National Sprints on Saturday at Muhika Junior Schools, Kira.

"The sprints are good preparations even though the pool might not be the same as the one in Tanzania.

Many of us had a feel of the races we will do in Tanzania and that helps. When we get to the bigger competition, it will be about polishing what we did over the weekend," Kaganda said on Saturday, a day before they were flagged off at their training camp at Ambrossoli International School, Bugolobi.

The contingent will be coached by Silverfin Academy coach Ezra Kalaali and Jaguars counterpart Olivier Nalwadda. Both will be familiar faces for the swimmers as they were part of the coaching team that won the Championship in Kampala last year.



CANA ZONE III SWIMMING CHAMPS



Team Uganda Contingent



Women: Karla Mugisha (captain), Atia Tendo, Daniella Kirabo, Paloma Kirabo, Natalie Lutalo, Tara Kisawuzi, Tasha Kisawuzi, Karen Mwangi, Freda Nakafu, Peyton Suubi, Glory Magera, Hatmah Nabakka, Zara Mbanga, Isabella Magezi, Charlotte Sanford, Khyati Deshpande, Ba Raya Inell