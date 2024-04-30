KAVC set up finals date with Sport-S

KAVC coach Memory Dube warned Nemostars that they would “not like to play a team with an advantage” in the semi-finals of the men’s National Volleyball League.

At the time the other Saturday, KAVC had come twice from behind to beat Nemostars 3-2 in Game One of the semifinals at Old Kampala Arena.

On Sunday, record league champions (six titles) Nemostars, despite throwing everything they had on the same floor to level the series, found out why as KAVC again came twice from behind to win the tie 3-2 – this time winning each of their sets from deuces.

Bernard ‘Redman’ Malinga gave Nemo, who have not won the title since the league returned from a two year hiatus in 2022, the height they needed to dominate the middle and he instantly showed why he was a huge miss a week ago. He helped Nemo win the first set 25-23.

The second set was a swing of emotions and adrenaline and the early warning the full arena needed that we would be in for a long evening. KAVC at one point led 15-11 but with no real account of how the minutes had passed, the sides were tied at 16-16.

Nemo looked poised to win it when they led 24-22 but KAVC saved the set-point through Geoffrey Onapa’s strike and then blocked brilliantly from their resulting serve to level the game 24-24. There were three deuces before KAVC won the set 28-26.

KAVC (in red) will clash with Sport-S (in black) for this year's title.

Nemo were dominant in the third winning it 25-17 but KAVC again put bodies on the line to save a set point and force deuces in the fourth. The five time champions won the set 29-27.

Race to the top

The decisive set was also a see-saw of advantage and was forced into two deuces with KAVC finally winning 17-15. The side will face defending champions Sport-S, who had made lightwork of Uganda Christian University 24 hours earlier at the same arena, with one of them guaranteed to win a sixth title and join Nemostars at the top of the roll of honours.