It’s Pirates, Heathens for the rugby title

Black Pirates and Heathens will battle for the 2024 Nile Special Rugby Championship title after booking their slots to the final in a fortnight at the Mandela National Stadium.

The defending champions Black Pirates survived another scary second-half comeback from Jinja Hippos to win 27-23 as they advanced to the final.

Pirates led by 14 points in the first half of the first leg but Hippos overturned that to take a 28-27 advantage into the second leg of their semifinal encounter.

The Sea robbers picked vital lessons from that first leg scare and didn’t leave anything to chance on Saturday at Kings Park Arena.

Timothy Odong set the ball rolling by crossing the line just after four minutes to declare Pirates intentions. Isaac Massa added the second try as Magomu’s boots ensured the home fans danced to their redemption song lyrics with a 16-6 lead at the break. Paul Bogota scored another try in the second half as Magomu supplemented with six more points off his kicks.

Kenyan imports Andrew Odhiambo and Paul Siringiti scored three tries to cut the lead to three points on aggregate but Elvis Opira failed to put a smile on the Jinja fans who came in droves to support their team.

As the Pirates head to Namboole for the final, they will have good words for the national team for their decision to offload their star player Desire Ayera from the Munich plane. The undisputed man-of-the-match covered every blade of grass on the pitch to inspire the hosts.

Heathens' Lawrence Ssebuliba.

Kobs sweat for nothing

At Kyadondo, Kobs quenched their decade-long thirst to beat Heathens at Kyadondo but were left reeling in pain for the first leg deficit that saw them bow out.

Calvin Gizamba kicked the Legends club to an 18-13 victory but not enough to overturn the 29-18 loss from the first leg a week before.

Gizamba scored all 18 points for the visitors off his boots from six of the seven penalty kicks Kobs were awarded.

Heathens who have received the much-needed reality check after going 14 matches unbeaten, advanced to the Namboole finals 42-36 on aggregate as they push for a record 15th title.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Results

Pirates 27-23 Hippos