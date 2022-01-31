KCCA not carried away after seeing off Ndejje – Omuriwe

KCCA’s 3-1 win over Ndejje Elites on Saturday will leave the girls in the mood for silverware but head coach Shilla Omuriwe will not get carried away – it is just another win after all.

Having struggled against teams in the top four in the first round, Omuriwe’s charges started the second round by subjecting Ndejje to their first loss of the season.

Newly-signed setter Joan Muindi Ateng’e combined well with Margaret Namyalo, Eunice Amuron and Varoline Aanyu to hurt the National Club Championship holders at the Old Kampala Arena on Saturday.

“It is just one game. It will not make sense if we play well today and fail to repeat that tomorrow,” Omuriwe told Daily Monitor after the game.

“The girls really played well today and I’m happy for them. They enjoyed the game,” she added.

KCCA got out of the blocks early and led 4-0 forcing Ndejje into a quick time out to stop the bleeding. The lead, however, kept bulging as Ndejje struggled to get anything right early in the game.

Team work

When Namyalo and Amuron were not striking, Zainah Kagoya was offering an alternative through the middle as libero Christine Asekenye was not afraid of the tarmac – giving KCCA cover in defence.

KCCA took the first set to set the pace in the game.

Muindi started the second set by serving in the net and Ndejje got early rhythm to lead 8-3. But things fell apart as KCCA caught up with good defence on the net to frustrate the university side.

It wasn’t long before KCCA got their noses in front, leading 16-14 to force Ronald Kitosi into a time out. Aanyu struck through the block to finish off the set 25-21 and give KCCA a 2-0 lead.

Ndejje still blew a five-point lead in the third but held their nerves to get a set back. KCCA had lost Aanyu who rushed to sit an exam after the second set and was replaced by Shamim Nalukabwe.

KCCA continued to serve well in the fourth set while Ndejje struggled to receive. The table leaders lost the fourth 25-18 to fall for the first time this season.

“Teams have been working to beat us and it has happened,” Ndejje’s Kitosi told this paper.

“This (loss) won’t affect us at all. We know what we have to do and we shall regroup and correct our mistakes.”