KCCA not carried away after seeing off Ndejje – Omuriwe

Finally shining. Christine Atim of Ndejje attempts to get the ball over the KCCA block of Eunice Amuron and Zainah Kagoya. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

KCCA’s 3-1 win over Ndejje Elites on Saturday will leave the girls in the mood for silverware but head coach Shilla Omuriwe will not get carried away – it is just another win after all.
Having struggled against teams in the top four in the first round, Omuriwe’s charges started the second round by subjecting Ndejje to their first loss of the season.
Newly-signed setter Joan Muindi Ateng’e combined well with Margaret Namyalo, Eunice Amuron and Varoline Aanyu to hurt the National Club Championship holders at the Old Kampala Arena on Saturday.

