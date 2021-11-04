Prime

KCCA turn to Omuriwe

Go-getter. Omuriwe (mid) will coach both the men and ladies’ teams. PHOTO | ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • In a bid to move to the next step, KCCA are in advanced talks with Volleyball Cranes Head Coach Shilla Omuriwe and reliable sources told Daily Monitor that she is expected to call shots in the team’s first game of the season against KAVC tomorrow. She is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

KCCA Volleyball Club have in the last one month made their intentions of competing for top honours known to everyone by relieving head coach Johnson Kawenyera of his duties after a failed National Clubs Championship campaign in Kabale.

