KCCA turn to Omuriwe

KCCA Volleyball Club have in the last one month made their intentions of competing for top honours known to everyone by relieving head coach Johnson Kawenyera of his duties after a failed National Clubs Championship campaign in Kabale.

Club Chairman Ivan Kiirya told Daily Monitor that Kawenyera was fired because over failure to move the team to the next step.

KCCA put up a fight against Nemostars in the quarterfinal of the club championship but faded late in the game to lose 3-2 to a more experienced side.

In a bid to move to the next step, KCCA are in advanced talks with Volleyball Cranes Head Coach Shilla Omuriwe and reliable sources told Daily Monitor that she is expected to call shots in the team’s first game of the season against KAVC tomorrow. She is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

A source who preferred anonymity said, “there are still a few issues to sort out but she is signing a two-year contract with the club.”

She will coach both the men and ladies’ teams.

Omuriwe was previously coaching Air Force, which she helped earn promotion to the top flight.

She has also formerly coached and won the league title with KAVC in 2014 and KCCA will be hoping she carries that kind of success to the club.

Just recently, the tactician helped Uganda finish fifth at the CAVB African Nations Championship played in Kigali, Rwanda to greatly improve her résumé.

In players like Gideon Angiro and Barak Rugira, Omuriwe has what to start with on the men’s side although the top sides in the league boast a lot more experience.

The ladies’ team features a lot of experience with players like Margaret Namyalo, Zaina Kagoya, Eunice Amuron and Nancy Chebet.