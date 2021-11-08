Keddi, Mukoya strike gold as Uganda clinch African title

Uganda left Kenya with 14 gold medals and the overall trophy as the Africa Woodball Championship ended in Nairobi at the weekend.

Rookie Florence Mukoya continued her good form this season with a saucy 158 strokes as Uganda women defeated hot pursuing Kenya in the second edition of the Africa event.

Thomas Keddi again formed the cornerstone of the men’s side powering to the fairway singles gold after the men’s team played second best to Kenya.

Uganda made a strong statement in the fairway competition, scooping all the four gold medals in the singles and team events. Kenyan were in the thick of things in the stroke competition, taking four golds to emerge men’s overall winners after a gold in the singles and doubles.

Mukoya scored 103 strokes on the opening day before rounding off with 55 on the final day to send teammate Joan Mukoova to second place.

“It was one of the most tense games in my career,” Mukoya said after registering two shots better than Mukoova.

The 25-year-old banker at Centenary Bank in Bweyale said she was grateful with a gold on her international debut.

Prior to the championship, Mukoya was considered a supporting cast for Mukoova, Joyce Nalubega and Christine Birungi yet their scores were just a sum as Uganda completed a 1-2-3.

“I can’t say I saw it coming. I remained calm and didn’t change my game plan. I just played a simple game,” Mukoya said stressing that she is now focused on next year’s World Cup in Malaysia.

Keddi reels it off

Keddi’s triumph in the fairway singles was sweeter. In the preliminaries, he took down his opponent in a decider yet he returned a different animal in the final, beating Kenyan Philemon Ahami 5-3.

His calm demeanour ensured that Team Uganda, which was good for silver in the stroke event, salvaged the pride with a clean sweep in the fairway event.

Women captain Mukoova tightened the noose and did not allow Kenyan opponent Louise Mungai to break free before beating her 5-4.

Coach Erick Enabu was excited with the performance although he said it fell short of his expectations.

“I am not that impressed because we had promised to defend the championship for both men and women but we lost on the men’s side. It proves that Kenya have matured,” Enabu said.

Meanwhile, Africa Woodball Federation chief Paul Kayongo, also head of the sport in Uganda, has set a target of 12 new playing countries next year.

“Woodball has all the landmarks of an affordable and enjoyable sport and we are targeting more participants across Africa ahead of the next edition,” he said.