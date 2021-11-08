Keddi, Mukoya strike gold as Uganda clinch African title

Best of the rest. Florence Mukoya follows the path of her shot during the final round of the stroke competition before winning gold for Uganda in Nairobi, Kenya, at the weekend. Inset is Thomas Keddi, whose triumph peppered an otherwise tough outing for the men’s team. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:



Uganda left Kenya with 14 gold medals and the overall trophy as the Africa Woodball Championship ended in Nairobi at the weekend.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.