KHC bounce from party to goals

A combined 17 goals in the National Hockey League (NHL) in Lugogo on Sunday ensured Kampala Hockey Club (KHC)’s three sides had a full week of celebration as they marked their 15th anniversary.

First, club co-founder Stanley Tamale and current chairman Albert Kimumwe scored as the senior men’s side Originals beat Makerere University 2-0 in the early afternoon.

The KHC ladies’ side Swans then picked on with braces from Carol Aguti and the club’s female player of 2023 Winnie Alaro. League most valuable player (MVP) Lucky Akello, Sanne Swinkels and new prodigy Evas Akello added to the goals as the reigning champions beat Deliverance Church 7-0.

The men’s main side Stallions then completed the weekend with an 8-2 win over City Lions, who had Muhammad Ali and Ezra Mandela to thank for their late consolations.

Jordan Mpiima bagged a hattrick, while Alfred Agaba and Aaron Mutenyo scored twice long after Ernest Musumba’s opener for KHC.

Normal progress

To complete the men’s fixtures of the weekend, Rockets fended off stubborn Thunders to win 4-3. Jonathan Kidega opened and closed the scores for the winners but in between his goals Muhammad Babu’s hattrick, after missing two games for Thunders, had cancelled out Ashiraf Musekura and Brian Ofoyimungu’s efforts for Rockets.

On Saturday, defending champions Weatherhead obliterated their club’s senior men’s side 12-0 with hattricks from Topher Kyamanywa, Timothy Ntumba and Joel Barungi. Colline Batusa, Thomas Opio and Solomon Mutalya also scored.

Wananchi men also ended Badgers’ unbeaten start in a 7-1 hiding. A hattrick from Jordan Achaye, plus a goal each for Emmanuel Baguma, Fredrick Rwothomio and William Oketcha ensured that their former teammate James Larombi’s 32nd minute goal was only an early consolation and not a fight back from 3-0 down.

More goals

The two women’s games on Saturday also produced goals with strikes from Doreen Mbabazi, Teopista Anyango, Peace Makhoha and Consolate Muber helping Wananchi to a 4-0 win while Weatherhead Historicals, inspired by a hattrick from Fatumah Namubiru, beat Thunders 7-0.

On Sunday, Wananchi Hockey Dreams Foundation (HDF) closed out the goals galore with a 6-1 win over Weatherhead. A four-goal haul from Janet Nakato took her 12 goals in four matches while Vivian Kemigisha and Elizabeth Nampeera also scored.

National Hockey League – Results

Men

Badgers 1-7 Wananchi

Weatherhead 12-0 Weatherhead Titans

Thunders 3-4 Rockets

KHC Originals 2-0 Makerere University

City Lions 2-8 KHC Stallions

Table

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Weatherhead 4 4 0 0 34 2 12

Wananchi 3 3 0 0 29 2 9

Badgers 4 2 1 1 8 10 7

KHC Stallions 3 2 0 1 18 3 6

Rockets 4 2 0 2 12 11 6

City Lions 4 2 0 2 7 12 6

KHC Originals 4 2 0 2 7 14 6

Thunders 4 1 0 3 9 18 3

Makerere University 4 0 1 3 5 18 1

Weatherhead Titans 4 0 0 4 1 40 0

Women

Deliverance Church 0-7 KHC Swans

Wananchi 4-0 Makerere University

Wananchi HDF 6-1 Weatherhead

Thunders 0-7 Weatherhead Historicals

Table

Teams P W D L F A PTS

KHC Swans 4 4 0 0 29 1 12

WNC HDF 4 3 0 1 33 4 9

Wananchi 3 3 0 0 11 1 9

WHD Historicals 4 1 2 1 10 8 5

Deliverance Ch+ 4 1 1 2 5 11 4

Weatherhead 3 1 0 2 12 8 3

Makerere University 4 0 1 3 1 14 1

Thunders 4 0 0 3 1 55 0