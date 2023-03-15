KHC Swans whet appetite for trophies

The recurring statement as all Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) players celebrated their triumph in the inaugural Pearl of Africa Women's Hockey Tournament on Sunday was that they "need to do this (win competitions) more often."

The trophy was KHC Swans' first in the local arena in over six years but comes at the beginning of the season when they can ably plan to achieve many more this year.

However, if the games over the weekend are anything to go by, then the competition are not going to give them a free pass either.

Swans needed a late winner - a tap in from new signing and reigning best player in the national league Lucky Akello - to beat Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) in their opening game to set the pace.

Weike Rigoli had scored early in the second half after a goalless first but her effort was cancelled when Lillian Nelima converted from a penalty corner for HDF's equalizer.

HDF later showed more of their progress when they held Weatherhead to a goalless draw. Weatherhead, who needed their goalkeeper Sadat Muhammad to be on top of her game, had moments before that also held Wananchi 1-1 thanks to goals from Anita Atim and top scorer Peace Makhoha for either side respectively.

Mental strength



When KHC returned, they first struggled against Wananchi and fell behind to Doreen Mbabazi's goal. But the Swans, propelled by the drive of their Dutch midfielder and tournament most valuable player Sanne Swinkles, managed to summon their mental strength and were repaid when Sandra Namusoke found the equalizer to keep them in contention.

For the decisive match of the round-robin competition sponsored by Roofings, Rigoli scored the lone goal after a sumptuous long delivery from captain and right-back Paula Kibwika early in the first half.