Kyaddondo SS sets the ball rolling

Kyaddondo SS is breaking new ground by introducing pool as an official sport, a move that has students racking up dreams of national team representation. The program was launched during the evening school assembly on Monday, before an excited student’s body.

Hassan Kikulwe, who was among the first students to test the two tables installed at the assembly grounds, shared his optimism.

"There is no second thought about playing pool for me. This is an organised environment and I now have a fantastic opportunity to represent Uganda on international events," said the Senior Two student.

The initiative is part of the strategic plan by the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) to spread the game to grassroots and widen the catchment area.

Pius Akampa Abdulrahman, head of PAU's Schools and Institutions department, addressed the students, highlighting the values instilled by playing pool. He emphasised the chance to not only compete domestically but also potentially represent Uganda at international events.

PAU's affiliation with organisations like the All Africa Pool Association (AAPA), Blackball International and the International Pool Association (IPA) opens doors for talented students. Akampa also mentioned PAU's venture into the lucrative version of heyball, formerly known as Chinese Pool, where the winner takes home a staggering $750,000.

The launch event featured exciting student demonstration matches which showcased rough diamonds awaiting to be polished. PAU has committed to coordinating coaching and preparing students for age-appropriate international competitions sanctioned by AAPA, IPA and Blackball International.

Akampa noted that after Kyadondo set the ball rolling, they will interest other schools to take up the sport. He’s already in talks with the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) to make pool a medal event at their bi-annual games.

The school's head teacher enthusiastically welcomed pool to the roster of existing sports offered at Kyaddondo SS, which already includes football, hockey, netball, basketball, and kabaddi. This addition broadens the athletic horizons for students and fosters a culture of diverse sporting interests.