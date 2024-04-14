Legends Marathon finalizes routes

All is set for this Saturday’s inaugural edition of The Legends Marathon after the routes were confirmed.

The 5km runners will tussle it out just within Nakasero – starting at Nakasero Primary School Grounds and heading north east to the Nakasero Hill Road through Kafu, Kyadondo, Muwafu and Lourdel roads.

They then have the more relaxed terrain of negotiating Lumumba Avenue, where they find their first on-course water point before turning at Ternan Avenue to head towards Shimoni Road from where they join Katonga Road and finally Sezibwa Road to head for the finish, where they started.

The 21km and 42km runners have the same route with the latter doing the course twice.

"Our technical team, led by Julius Nkuraija - the man behind most of the marathons in the country - did their best to avoid traffic heavy routes," explained Andrew Mwanguhya, The Legends Marathon CEO.

"This also being our very first edition, we wanted to keep it simple but exciting.

"I call on Ugandans to join the cause and sign up so that we have fun on Saturday. It's also an opportunity for them to come and meet their sports heroes. Come let's do it."

Both sets share the first few distances with the 5km but instead of going up to Lourdel Road to continue to Lumumba Avenue they take the other side down to Yusuf Lule Road then run past Mulago to join Mawanda Road.

They then head for Bukoto Street through Tuffnell Drive and head back south through Lugogo By-pass and negotiate their way to Upper Kololo Terrace through Baskerville, Malcolm X, Impala Avenue, Prince Charles Drive, Mabua Road and Acacia Avenue.

Their way back to Nakasero Primary leads through Lower Kololo Terrace, Golf Course Road, Nile Avenue, Speke Road from where they join Ternan for the final stretch. As the 21km runners head for the gate, the full marathoners re-negotiate the route.