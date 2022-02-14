Lugogo serves off Africa badminton

Uganda is hosting international badminton tournament for the second time in five months.

Considering the effect of the Covid-19 on the continent, it is hard not to give the Uganda Badminton Association credit for their effort in ensuring the sport has remained active.

And as the All Africa Men’s & Women’s Team Championships starts this morning at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, it is hard to remember when team Uganda has had better preparations.

“We have spent almost a month in camp unlike previous tournaments which puts us in a better position,” women team captain Husna Kobugabe said as they prepared for the final Covid-19 tests yesterday.

Team Uganda also received a boost yesterday when long-term financier Vaheed Mohamed paid their allowances and provided kit for the tournament.

While the contribution was just a tip, Team Uganda has prepared for major tournaments using different shuttlecocks to the standard ones used in international competitions.

“The time we have spent together in camp and the different offers we have got during preparations boosts players psychologically,” head coach William Kabindi said.

Former Uganda top seed and two-time Olympian Edwin Ekiring has also been in camp to help the players.

The team was also boosted by the inclusion of Fadilah Shamika and Brian Kasirye, who have been in Dubai on a programme of Badminton Confederation Africa.

Africa Badminton Championship