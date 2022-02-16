Mixed start for team Uganda at badminton meet

Team Uganda will be looking to take part as the business end of the All Africa Teams championship starts this evening.

To reach their the Uganda Ladies team will however have to first gauge themselves against power houses Egypt as action in the group stages wraps up.

The women all started on a winning note defeating Algeria 4-1 on Monday.

The men’s team meanwhile had a mixed starting out with a 5-0 thumping of Benin.

Brian Kasirye, Israel Wanagaliya and Friday Attaman faced off with Benin’s Carlos Charles Ahouangassi, Oswald Ash Fano and Preferet Adomahou to give Uganda a 3-0 lead in the singles games.

Amos Muyanja teamed up with Friday Attaman in the men’s doubles as Brian Kasirye combined with Israel Wanagaliya to beat the Benin shuttlers 5-0.

They then lost to Reunion 3-2 to conclude a mixed start.

The Ugandan teams were also due to feature late yesterday with the women playing Egypt while the men played Algeria.

The Ugandan men’s team is pooled alongside Benin, Reunion and Algeria while the ladies are also Group B alongside Algeria, Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Up to nine other countries are taking part in the tournament that concludes on Sunday.