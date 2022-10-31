Mubs braces for Kenya Woodball Open

Defending champions Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Nakawa is taking the bull by the horns at the forthcoming Kenya Woodball Open in Kenya although they are aware it will not be a laughing matter when action starts.

The championship which will also act as an African championship will be hosted by Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega from November 11-13.

Mubs head coach Agaba Julius Agaba released a 12-man squad which has been training at the university main campus for close to two weeks.

"We are fit for the games and ready to play," Agaba said, stressing that they remain firm favourites.

Agaba will take a very experienced team with only Florence Mukoya, their best performer last year missing with a maternity leave. But Jackie Naula's experience will fill the void alongside skipper Victoria Ngabire and Shakira Babirye.

The men's side is also solid with Davis Wabusa and Ronald Mulindwa the most experienced. But the consistency of Philbert Niwagaba and Akim Bakashaba will have to count.

Juma Kato, the team administrator explains that defending the title is important as the university hopes to use the Kenya Open to prepare for the forthcoming Eastern Africa University games at Ndejje from December 15 to 21.

"The first time we did not know what weight we were carrying until we won. We must represent our university and the country honourably," Kato said.

Uganda is expected to have travelling teams from Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), Bank of Uganda, Uganda Prisons, powerhouses Ndejje.

Provisional squad:

Women: Victoria Ngabire, Shakira Nabirye, Rhoda Nakigozi, Immaculate Mirembe, Anita Nyesiga, Sharon Ninsiima, Mary Namara and Agnes Nalukwata.