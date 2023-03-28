Mwere piles pressure on favourites, awakens Jets

Jets has always looked like a team with hidden potential in the Pursuit Swim League.

Their roster has some of the league's best performers like Sonia Mwere, Elijah Wamala and Ethan Kunihira among others but they had until match eight last Friday, struggled to perform to the sum of their parts.

But Mwere hit it off in the personal best challenge, where she went under one minute and 20 seconds with a 1:19.67 in the 100m backstroke, to set them up for a triumphant day and five match points.

She beat perennial top performers in this event Abigail Mwagale, the Talons captain, and Paula Nabukeera, who captains Flames, by fine margins en route to winning the race.

Mwere's performance aside, Jets definitely needed some self destruction from their rivals to have a successful match. But that is what the league is all about - capitalizing on days your opponent hit the snooze button.

Astros struggled as Tanja Atukunda and Caspian Guma were absent thereby finishing with just 40 scores and one point.

Flames suffered two disqualifications in the 6*50m freestyle and backstroke relays while Talons and Astros were also disqualified in the latter.

Only Colts tried to mount a challenge and they indeed performed better with 200 points from the relays - 40 more than Jets.

But Mwere and Nailah Nalukenge (1:38.55 for 20 points) had already done the damage in the PB challenge, where Colts and Talons had just 20 points thanks to improved times from Liora Lumu (1:37.07) and Nicole Kobusingye (1:34.54) respectively.

PURSUIT LEAGUE

Overall Standings

Flames - 28 points

Talons - 27

Jets - 23

Colts - 22

Astros - 20

MATCH EIGHT RESULTS

Event Talons Flames Jets Astros Colts

100m back 20 00 120 00 20

14*25m back 00 00 00 00 00

6*50m fly 20 40 50 10 30

6*50m back -20 -20 50 -20 40

6*50m breast 50 -20 30 20 40

6*50m free 30 40 20 10 50

14*25m free 30 50 10 20 40

Total 130 090 280 040 220

Match Points 3 2 5 1 4