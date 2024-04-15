Namboole gets another deadline after Speaker Among visit

As the Speaker’s motorcade snaked out of Namboole on Monday, we were not any closer to knowing when the stadium would open.

No one can give you a solid answer as to whether Uganda Cranes will host their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June here. Uganda host Botswana and Algeria.

That question was not going to receive an answer due to Speaker Anita Among’s visit but the intention was to up the ante, perhaps.

The new playing turf as seen from the corner flag.

Two months ago, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni visited the stadium that has been closed since 2022.

It was handed to the UPDF for rehabilitation with parliament approving Shs97b as part of a supplementary budget. Of that, Shs80b was sent.

Works stalled, prompting and the remaining Shs17b needed parliament to resurrect its need last week.

The minister of state for sports Peter Ogwang was swiftly dragged to the firing line.

This time, the Ministry of Finance responded promptly, promising to send the money as Among arrived at Namboole for a well-publicised tour of the facility.

The national football team, the primary tenants, are sitting pretty waiting to return to Namboole after five years having last played there in November, 2019.

The new dressing room.

According to Fufa president Moses Magogo, continental body Caf normally want stadiums' confirmation done two months prior to games.

Going by that, the deadline has passed but Fufa remain hopeful about pulling strings with Among giving UPDF two weeks to complete works.