National hockey sides set for Zambezi Series

National hockey team coaches Vincent Kasasa (men) and Moses Nsereko (women) are clearly in the thick of rebuilding jobs.

Ahead of the June 7-9 Zambezi Series in Lusaka – Zambia, which will attract the hosts, Malawi and Uganda, Kasasa has named six debutants in the final squad.

The highest profiles among those that did not make the final selection are former assistant captain and main goalkeeper of the last three national team engagements in Kenya (International Hockey Federation Series), Ghana (Africa Cup) and South Africa (Olympic Qualifiers) Bosco Ochan and defender Peter Walusansa.

Charles Ekapolon returns to share goalkeeping duties with Richard Kaijuka after missing trips to Ghana and South Africa. Innocent Raskara, who missed Ghana and went to South Africa as coach, is back among the players.

However, 17 year old midfielder Shafic Abdul is due a debut and has been joined by other budding players like Elies Okello, Jackson Musinguzi, Elvis Opoya, all 20, plus Jordan Achaye, 21, and Brian Ofoyimungu, 22.

On the other hand, Moses Nsereko is taking just seven of the 18 players he was with in Ghana.

Thuwaibah Kiggundu who scored the lone goal at the Africa Cup returns to the squad that also has the three sisters Norah Alum, Winnie Alaro and Lucky Akello plus their Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans teammates Joy Sserunjogi and Margaret Nassiwa plus Wananchi’s Doreen Asiimwe. Teopista Anyango was the unlikely name to be dropped because of the roles she took up in training but cannot travel for personal reasons.

Winnie Nandi, 18, Anitah Atim and Evas Akello, 19, are the only teenagers in a squad of new faces. Nsereko could have gone for even more young players but some of the players could not process travel documents in time.

Selected Players

Men

Goalkeepers: Richard Kaijuka (KHC Stallions), Charles Ekapolon (Weatherhead)

Outfield players: Alfred Agaba, Brian Bayuule, Jordan Mpiima, Stewart Kavuma (KHC), Brian Okodi, Maxwell Mugisha, Solomon Mutalya, Timothy Ntumba (Weatherhead), Brian Ofoyimungu, Elvis Opoya (Rockets), Elies Okello, Emmanuel Baguma, Innocent Raskara, Jackson Musinguzi, Jordan Achaye (Wananchi), Shafic Abdul (Badgers)

Women

Goalkeepers: Melissa Namuleme (KHC Swans), Hajarah Namwase (Hockey Dreams Foundation)