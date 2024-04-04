Nemostars, Sport-S fight for top spot

The fight for the top spot in the men’s National Volleyball League will come to a conclusion today, with the two sides in contention, Nemostars and Sport-S in action for the last time this regular season.

Nemostars are in the driving seat but could find themselves second on the log before playing five-time champions KAVC in their final game, with Sport-S facing Elyon on Sunday.

The two sides are tied on 40 points from 15 games. Nemostars have won more and have a 14-1 record compared to Sport-S’ 13-2.

Tom Amou’s charges will need maximum points to guarantee their place at the top. Any slip up for either side could see a change in the standings.

Maximum points against KAVC would also set up a semi-final clash with the same side for Nemostars, with both Ndejje Sharks and KCCA unable to catch Memory Dube’s troops whatever the results in the last games.

KAVC might have been weakened following Allan Ejiet’s transfer to Rwanda’s Gisagara Volleyball Club but they remain a force to reckon with and cannot be taken lightly by even an on-form Nemostars.

Nemostars will, however, count on the standards set since the 3-0 defeat to Sport-S in the first round, to prevail over their arch-rivals.

With Ivan Ongom, Esau Ecil, George Aporu and Bernard Malinga all firing, the six-time champions have proven a tough nut to crack for any of the sides in the second round.

Their 3-2 victory over Sport-S was a reminder of how good the team can be.

For Sport-S, victory over a stubborn Elyon side will leave them in contention for the top slot, without which they line up a clash with UCU Doves in the semifinals.

Having defeated the university side in last year’s finals, Sport-S went on to win the first round clash this season before falling 3-2 in the second round.

The focus might already be on the semifinals but it all starts with determining which team finishes top of the log, and Nemostars, who missed the playoffs last season, will hope to finish the regular season on a high.

National Volleyball League

Sunday at Nsambya

Men

Elyon vs. Sport-S, 9am

Nemostars vs. KAVC, 4pm

Women

Kampala University vs. Ndejje, 11am