Netball federation disbanded by NCS

The National Council of Sports (NCS) has revoked the license of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) throwing the sport into uncertainty.

The communication, issued on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, follows months of fights, accusations and counter accusations between the regulator and its member.



This fued has been ongoing for a large part of the past two years after Sarah Babirye Kityo won the UNF presidency to take over from Suzan Anek Ongom.



“The National Council of Sports (NCS) regrets to announce that we have today withdrawn the Certificate of recognition previously issued to the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), and that the Federation will no longer conduct any business related to the Sport of Netball on behalf of the Government of Uganda,” reads a letter from NCS.

“The decision arises out of the persistent governance and leadership challenges that have engulfed the UNF, and due to the failure by the UNF to follow the laws of the game and their own statutes.”

Among the other accusation labelled against the now desposed UNF is running six bank accounts, amending their constitution without following due processes and not submitting proper accountability.



Babirye has in the past accused NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel of asking for a kickback and being asked to account for money she had not received.