Babirye's chaotic return will not affect She Cranes

Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo has confirmed that she will travel to Cape Town, South Africa as a She Cranes fan and well-wisher after she returned to office.

Babirye was forced to temporarily step down as president in April for a period of three months and replaced by her deputy Flavia Byekwaso on allegations of misusing the federation funds.

The task of preparing and leading the She Cranes to the Netball World Cup fell to to Byekwaso.

Babirye's forced leave ended on Thursday before her triumphant return to office amidst support from her fans.

However, Babirye had hardly interacted with her fans in office before it was stormed by police officers led by Byekwaso, who ordered her to step out.

Amid the chaos, Babirye sought assistance from a higher up in government who is alleged to have ordered Byekwaso to retreat with her police men before Babirye could enter office and address her fans and media.

“I called Major General Kahinda Otafiire because I saw policemen storming our office. I did not know who sent them,” Babirye told the media.

Byekwaso could later withdraw but not without blaming Babirye for returning to office without a letter from the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni who earlier forced her to step down.

“We know the three months are over but we were waiting for a letter from the ministry. Just storming the federation offices is an act of indiscipline,” Byekwaso deduced.

Meanwhile, Babirye says she was not dismissed through a letter and in her dismissal there was nothing like waiting for the investigators to issue a final verdict.

“The results of the investigations are not yet out but my three months out of office are done. I have now come back to office and when the results are out, it may be today, tomorrow or the next year, I will be here," Babirye said.

Babirye is confident that her feud with Byekwaso will not affect the She Cranes team that was flagged off for the Netball World Cup a few hours after the chaos at the federation offices.