Nyulya lift Butiki League third straight

Nyulya emerged champions of the third edition of the Butiki League unbeaten as the annual event concluded at Henry’s Sports Centre Kabalagala recently.

Nyulya, obviously the strongest team of all marshaled by former Uganda Cranes defender Isaac Isinde, Express’ Emmanuel Wasswa, Kyetume striker Simon Okwi, and Simon Okech (Busoga United) were crowned champions for the third consecutive time after collecting 43 points in a season, where they drew just once in 15 games.

The Butiki League is an annual alumni football league for different generations of old boys from Kiira College Butiki. It was started in September 2019 with seven teams and now boasts 20 teams. It aims at bridging gaps between the elderly and younger cohorts and creating networking opportunities while keeping the Butiki spirit alive.

“Football has successfully been able to bridge this gap. It’s not about football only, we’re looking at opportunities to grow as a community and individuals,” Samuel Wanyera, the chairman of Butiki League, said.

The League, which is regarded as the best in eastern Uganda after the Mwiri League, hosts monthly football games with the overall winner crowned at the end of the season after eight match days. More than 500 participants took part in this year’s edition.

The passion and momentum created have enabled the old boys to finance the school team in the first edition of the Fufa TV Cup where they lost 2-1 in the final to St Mary’s Kisubi.

“We’ve not reached where we want to be but we are focused on making the school one of the best footballing schools in Uganda through this league’s contribution,” Wanyera said.

A lasting bond

The cohorts gather alumni who joined Senior One at the same time as one team. Each team has a unique identity arising out of their school experiences. Pizza Gadaffi (class of 2015-2021), for instance, refers to the delicacy combo of a chapati and mandazi; Kasadakawo refers to a humorous nurse most students at the Hill loved while Top Layer, as most students who have gone to boarding school know it, is the saucy oily part of the beans soup usually reserved for prefects and special students.

The eight-a-side short format games are played with at least a woman for a duration of 20 minutes. Being a boys-only school, teams pick girl players from Trinity College Nabbingo, Nakanyonyi, and Nabisunsa Girls.

Jordan Muwanguzi, the league publicist, says the league has been instrumental in creating job and internship opportunities.

“The Butiki League has many followers and interactions which creates a wider reach of businesses from the old boys,” Muwanguzi said.

Emmanuel Ononge, the team manager Top Layer said the league is a meeting point every month which revives the old friendships.

“The league is working like a glue to the various cohorts. There are people we last saw after writing our Uneb paper but now everyone is part of the team in terms of funding the budget. We also use it before our AGM,” Ononge said.

Organisers plan to tap into the alumni in the diaspora such that they become part of the league while also stepping into charity work to benefit other communities.

Participating teams: Nyulya, Bugoma, Gayembe, Kasadakawo, Jungle, Guntu, Pizza Gaddafi, Mines, Top Layer, O-Five, Blue Dollar, Aredo, Owiena, Gwasiamec, Makaya, Winter, Yellow Market, Super Dip, Window



Butiki League 2023

Final standings – top five

Champions: Nyulya – 43pts

2. Bugoma – 34pts

3. Gayembe – 33pts

4. Kasadakawo – 31pts