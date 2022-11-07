OBB tame KCCA

When asked about what made the difference in Saturday’s 3-0 walloping of KCCA, OBB head coach Protus Soita pointed to his side’s good blend of young talent and seasoned campaigners.

It was a newly promoted OBB side against a KCCA team loaded with experience but struggling to utilise that to its advantage. In the end, the Iganga outfit eased to victory in straight sets to leapfrog the Kasasiro Girls on the table.

The two sides went into the game with a similar 2-1 record but KCCA were one point and a place better off, on six points and occupying third spot, something that made it a must-win sort of game for OBB.

“They were one point ahead of us and we couldn't afford to let them stretch that gap,” Soita told Daily Monitor after the clash at Old Kampala.

“I thought we played well and it was the mix of young and experience that gave us the edge,” he added.

They might be newly promoted but OBB signed experience in the form of setter Jesca Kaidu, centre blocker Faith Magole and opposite Moreen Mwamula from defending champions Ndejje Elites.

The trio is delivering the goods so far and already helped OBB to the National Club Championship. They led from the front to show the younger crop of players how it is done in the big games.

And that is not to say the younger ones shied away from responsibility. Hadijja Otin, Agnes Akanyo and Olivia Kavunane all raised their game to compliment the senior players and help the team to maximum points.

OBB took the first set 25-22 with KCCA struggling to receive the ball. Head coach Shilla Omuriwe kept on switching her reception options but the first pass to the setter remained hard to come by.

Margaret Namyalo, Eunice Amuron and Peace Busingye all had a tough time out on the floor and that suffocated the team’s offence.

OBB took the second set 25-22 before closing the game 25-21 with Femia Awori serving in the net to compound KCCA’s misery.

KCCA only set the pace when their backs were against the wall in the third set and led 10-8 before fading to let it slip.

The win was OBB’s third of the season and will, according to Soita, confirm the team’s capability to face anyone in the race to the National League title.

“I believe we are good enough to challenge for the title and that is what we are working for,” the former UCU Lady Doves tactician said.

The win for OBB means that they now have the experience of defeating all the top teams in the women’s top division. They beat Sport-S, KCB-Nkumba and Ndejje in the National Club Championship and have now passed the KCCA test as well.

National Volleyball League

Results

Men: Sport-S 3-0 Tigers (25-20, 32-30, 25-20)

Women: OBB 3-0 KCCA (25-22, 25-22, 25-21)

Women: Sport-S 3-0 KCB-Nkumba (25-20, 25-12, 25-18)