Paralympics: Oroma leads Uganda's hopes for Paris

Peace Oroma leads Uganda's hopefuls for the Paris 2024 Paralympics after an impressive run at the concluded Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

After failing to finish the women's 400m T13 race on Day Two, Oroma bounced stronger, finishing second in the Women’s 1500m T13 race Thursday. Ethiopia's Gezaha Menigstu won gold in 4.22.30 minutes, while Japan's Kako Okano took silver in 4.57.50 minutes in a race of athletes with mild visual impairment.

Oroma crossed the tape in 4.41 minutes, well inside the minimum entry standard of 5.31.00 for the Paris Games.

"Her time is even above the High Performance mark for Paris 2024, which puts her qualification chances higher," Coach Jameson Ssenkungu said upon returning the team to Kampala. "She is in good stead but we shall wait for the official communication after the Morocco event in April."

Meanwhile, former world champion and two-time Paralympic medalist David Emong won bronze in Dubai, after running the Men's 1500m T46 final in 4.06.99 minutes. Rwanda's Emmanuel Niyibizi took gold in 3.58.58 minutes while Ethiopia's Amenu Dinsa took silver in 3.58.84 minutes.

This was Emong's first international podium appearance since his bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. But what does it mean to his Paris 2024 pursuit?

"Emong, Fred Masisa and Kaddu Venswa are between Minimum Performance and High Performance," Ssenkungu told Daily Monitor.

Masisa won two bronze medals in the 100m and 400m contested by athletes with acute visual impairment. Kaddu, on his international debut, finished fourth in the 400m T46 final in 54.81 seconds.

That means Emong and his two colleagues must post better times in Morocco to enhance their qualifying chances.

PARIS 2024 HOPEFULS