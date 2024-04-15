Park ‘seal’ Futsal Super League title

Park cemented their position at the top of the betPawa Futsal Super League table with a resounding 5-2 victory over Kisenyi on Friday night at Okla Futsal Arena in Kampala.

The win effectively secures the championship title for Park with four matches remaining in the season. They currently hold an unassailable 12-point lead over their closest challengers, Kisenyi (38 points), and boast an undefeated record throughout the league campaign.

Kisenyi displayed admirable determination throughout the encounter. However, Park's offensive prowess proved too much to handle. The first half saw Park edge ahead with goals from Samuel Kalyango and Michael Abura. Julius Kasagga managed to pull one back for Kisenyi before the break.

Kisenyi's struggles with late-game collapses continued in the second half. Derrick Walugembe, Jalil Zimula, and Abasi Muluya all found the net for Park, extending their lead and extinguishing any remaining hope for a Kisenyi comeback.

"They were the superior team," acknowledged Kisenyi coach Sulaiman Sekanyo in his post-match interview. He commended Park's performance and conceded the inevitability of their opponents securing the championship title, requiring only a single point to achieve mathematical certainty.

Luzira goes AWOL

Elsewhere, uncertainty surrounds Luzira's participation in the league. The team failed to appear for their scheduled match against Nansana ASKA on Friday.

Citing internal team issues, Luzira previously requested a postponement last Monday due to an apparent lack of available players. Their absence though suggests deeper problems within the club.

The League Committee has determined that as Luzira has already played more than 75% of their scheduled fixtures, they will not be relegated. However, the team will forfeit points for their missed matches and will be slapped with a Shs300,000 fine. If they don't show up against Mengo City, Lubaga Grameen, Kisugu, and Kisenyi, the clubs will be awarded 3-0 victories in their respective upcoming fixtures.

betPawa Futsal League

Results

Kisugu 8-0 Edgars

Mengo City 5-2 Kawempe

Aidenal 1-3 Kabowa DT

Luzira 0-3 Nansana ASKA (W/O)

Kisenyi 2-5 Park

Lubaga Grameen 6-3 KJT

Race for golden boot

Michael Lubowa (Lubaga) - 31

Kenneth Majara (Kisugu) - 31

Abdikarim Ahmed (Kisenyi) - 28

Arafat Ssentongo (Luzira) - 22