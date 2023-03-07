Perez steals the show at Kampala laser run, Pelletier shines

Rafael Perez was not expressly interested in Saturday’s Kampala Laser Run which was held at Kabojja International School.

When the warmups began, he tagged around his parents playing tag with his younger sister and enjoyed snacks during breaks.

He caught the eye of the onlookers when he tried out the laser guns and accurately got all targets in record time.

Suddenly, when the call for the finals was made, he strode to the registration table and picked his tag. The rest, as they say, is history.

There was no stopping the seven-year old learner of the International French School Kampala as he emerged winner of the U11 category in style beating the duo of Lazaar Kimanga and Imran Baguma of Kabojja for the gold medal.

His mother, Grace Pelly, the Deputy Country Representative UN Human Rights Office, who had double joy as her daughter Artemis Perez won silver in the U11 category, said they have been practicing for a long time. Perez’s eye for the target compensated for speed ahead of the chasing pair.

“Modern pentathlon is part of the school activities and I know they have perfected it from there,” Pelly said.

Kimanga, who was participating in a laser run for the first time said this is something he can do in future.

“I like running and this medal is going to inspire me to do even better,” said Kimanga, who also plays football and swimming.

Lucille Pelletier Sakho, 9, was the girls’ winner in the U11 category. A multi-talented athlete, Pelletier says she’s not yet sure of what sport to pursue but wants to keep doing better.

Christopher Dalwadi, 17, a Year 10 student of Kabojja was eye-catching despite being his first time to try shooting.

“Trying to aim was my first time. I can easily adapt to any sport. I always like competing and it pushes me," Dalwadi, who plays football, swimming, volleyball and basketball, said.

Build-up

Modern pentathlon involves five sports including fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross country but laser run is the exciting short version of the sport.

The laser run combines running and shooting in fast-paced and dynamic races including rounds of laser pistol shooting and running laps. Athletes have to hit the green target five times before they can run.

The Kampala Laser Run was organised by the Uganda Modern Pentathlon Federation (UMPF) in Kabojja with an aim of attracting the interest of international schools.

Simon Peter Komakech, the president of the federation said they are building the momentum for global games by recruiting as many potential athletes as possible.

Although there was a low turn-up especially among the girls, Joseph Collins Ssemmanda, the federation general secretary was impressed.

“We shall keep attracting more children taking part in this exciting sport. The most important thing was having the event happening and that gives us momentum for future activities,” Ssemmanda said.