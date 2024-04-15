Perfect start for Prisons, Public Service

The Buganda Land Board Woodball League kicked off in electrifying fashion at Makerere University Business grounds in Nakawa on Saturday, with defending champions Prisons (men) and Ministry of Public Services (women) picking up where they left off last season. Both teams dominated the first day, winning all their games.

Prisons, despite missing key players Isaac Nabugere and Samson Rugongeza due to injury, displayed a great show with the rotated squad. They secured three convincing victories, starting with a close 2-1 win over hosts Mubs. They replicated this scoreline against Makerere University before wrapping up the day with a clean 3-0 win over Ndejje Corporates.

The day wasn't without setbacks for Prisons. In the singles matches played under the best of 12 in the fairway format, Apita fell short against Mubs' Brian Gwaka 6-4. Similarly, Rwanyombya couldn't overcome Makerere's Mohammad Kasibante.

"The absence of Rugongeza and Nabugere forced us to reshuffle the squad. To make matters even tougher, Ariho was also coming back from sick leave," Mudigotto said.

Stroke, however, stole the show. With an impressive four wins from four games, they currently lead the table with a commanding nine points. Their journey began with a narrow 2-1 win over Makerere University before crushing UCU 3-0. They continued their winning streak with a 2-1 victory over the University of Kisubi and finished the day with another 2-1 triumph against a returning Kampala University.

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono, making their debut in the league, unfortunately, lost all their games.

Prisons captain Isaac Ariho in action during the first outing of the National Woodball League at Mubs.

Ndejje, MoPS go toe-to-toe

The women's category saw a similar display of dominance from Ndejje University. They mirrored the men's champions, Prisons, by winning all three matches against Eminents, Makerere, and University of Kisubi.

However, the defending champions, Ministry of Public Service, unleashed their pedigree, starting with an unbeaten run with three wins. They currently sit in second place with six points, just one behind the leaders.

The league boasts a competitive field with 11 men's teams and eight women's sides vying for the championship title. The battle for woodball supremacy will move to University of Kisubi on April 27 for the second round of the season.

BLB Woodball League

Women

Stroke 2-1 KIU

Eminents 0-3 Ndejje

KU 2-1 Makerere

UNIK 1-2 MUBS

Stroke 1-2 Ndejje

Eminents 1-2 Makerere

MoPS 2-1 MUBS

KU 3-0 UNIK

Men

Prisons 2-1 Makerere

MUBS 0-3 Ndejje Corporates

Ndejje 3-0 MoPS

Stroke 2-1 UNIK

KU 2-1 KIU

Prisons 3-0 Ndejje Corporates

Makerere 3-0 UCU

MUBS 2-1 MoPS

Ndejje 1-2 KIU

Stroke 2-1 KU