Plascon paints Uspa

For something that's defined by change, the world of sports reporting feels extra disruptive lately.

Trust in news has eroded worldwide. According to the Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report 2020, fewer than four in 10 people say they typically trust most news.

At such a time when newsroom budgets are being slashed and audiences are becoming more and more fragmented, leading paint company Kansai Plascon has heightened efforts of bringing quality sports journalism to the fore by rewarding the best done stories monthly.

During Monday’s monthly meeting at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, Santosh Gumte, the Unveiled a Shs300m three-year sponsorship to the Uganda Special Press Association (Uspa).

Kansai Plascon is one of the biggest supporters of Ugandan sports with sponsorship to Santosh remarked that the brand’s long-term strategic approach to invest in sports meant that a partnership with Uspa was a natural fit.

"Uspa has been one of the longest and consistent supporters of Uganda’s sports. Through the sports journalists many sports disciplines have received a voice and a platform to be seen, heard and endear themselves to fans. You have supported athletes over the years, and crucially held administrators accountable. For this, we are grateful to partner with you because of the shared objective of promoting sports growth in this country," Gumte said.

The money will be used to reward the journalist of the month, whose main purpose is to enhance the quality of sports journalism. It will attract a cash prize of Shs500,000.

The sponsorship will also be used as a reward for the Twaake moment of the month while catering for the annual Uspa road safety campaign.

The Twaake moment of the month is aligned to the ongoing Plascon sports campaign dubbed Twaake which urges fans to “show their colours” for their respective clubs and teams by turning up at the various sports grounds whenever their teams are in action. The journalist that will capture the best moment featuring excited and engaged fans will earn Shs250,000.

USPA president Moses Lubega thanked Plascon for the support, referring to it as a satisfactory reflection of the association’s image.

“We are grateful that a brand of Plascon’s stature has sought to associate with USPA. This means it has appreciated what we are doing and would like to push us further. But in turn we also pledge to support the brand in its endeavours. Our work begins now. We need to prove that a partnership with USPA is worth the while,” said Lubega.

Pirates rob the venom

Meanwhile, at the same sitting, double Premier League and Uganda Cup champions Vipers lost out on the Nile Special monthly award to Black Pirates.

Deservedly, Black Pirates the champions of the 2022/23 Rugby premier league, came on top with 275 points. The Bweyogerere-based side beat Kobs 23 -7 in the league decider at Legends Rugby Club.

Pirates beat NIC to the award. NIC collected 230 points for defending the East African Netball Championship in Kenya. Kibuli Table Tennis Club were third with 195 points for winning silver at Kenya's Africa Table Tennis Club Championship while Victoria Pearls and Vipers, who managed 180 points and 165 points, came third and fourth, respectively.

Nile Special/Uspa monthly awards

Sports Personality: Black Pirates

Assist Award: Nathan Bwambale

Young talent: Joseph Ssebatindira