Prisons set sights on back-to-back Uganda Open victories

As the highly anticipated Uganda Woodball International Open heads to Gulu City this weekend, all eyes are on Prisons Woodball Club, who clinched the men's title in Mbale last season.

The Coral-Coatings-sponsored four-day event, is expected to combine the African Championship and the Uganda Open starting on Thursday.

With their impressive performance fresh in memory, and dominating the national league recently, the team is gearing up for a spirited defense of their title.

Preparation has been the name of the game for Prisons Woodball Club, who have left no stone unturned in their quest to secure another championship. Daily rigorous training sessions at the Uganda Christian University grounds have become the norm as they fine-tune their skills and tactics to maintain their edge.

Samson Rugongeza, leading from the front, expressed his determination to bring joy to their dedicated fan base.

"Our fans especially at Uganda Prisons Service mean everything to us, and we are eager to make them proud once again," Rugongeza said in an interview on Friday.

Ndejje Corporates and Ndejje University remain Prisons major challengers although Makerere University Business School (Mubs) have the ability to spoil their party.

“We are aware that everyone is working to beat us but we are determined to leave Gulu as champions,” Rugongeza added.

Adding to the team's optimism is Ladislas Mudingotto, a pivotal player renowned for his strategic contributions. Mudingotto asserted that their opponents are beginning to feel the pressure.

"Our rivals are becoming increasingly apprehensive about facing us. They know we are a force to be reckoned with but we shall concentrate on our game," he said.

A lighthearted moment excited woodball social medias on Friday when Peter Mutyaba of the Ministry of Public Services cheekily suggested the need to form a "United Front Against Prisons." Such jests only underline the growing reputation of the Prisons Woodball Club as an indomitable force in Uganda’s woodball.

The tournament is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Coral Coatings.

Coral Coatings Woodball Open

Last year's winners

Junior boys: Edward Katumba - BBA

Junior girls: Juliet Mbasige - BBA

Youth boys: Timothy Nokorach - Olan

Youth girls: Sarah Nakaweesi - Luzira SS

Men - stroke: Derrick Ankunda - Ndejje

Women - stroke: Christine Birungi - Ndejje

Corporates (W): Noeline Babirye - Kisubi

Corporate (M): Michael Musaazi – Kisubi

Team event (M): Prisons