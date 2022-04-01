Pro debut for Olympians

Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Ssemuju and Catherine Nanziri, who represented Uganda at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in winning moods ahead of their professional debuts at the Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo tonight.

It is going to be a historic night, the first time three Uganda Olympians join the paid ranks at the same event, moreover by the same promotions company- 12 Sports Rounds Promotions, who are also making their first entry into the arena.

Fierce mood

“I’m just waiting for the first bell to destroy him,” said Shadir, who takes on Herbert Mugarura in the main fight of the event during the weigh-on at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero.

Welterweight Mugarura, who has won four and lost five pro fights, retaliated: “Shadir is junior to me, I’m just going to give him a boxing lesson. We have been here, done these things.”

Shadir threw another hook: “I’m junior to him in terms of age, but in boxing I’m far better. Actually, he looks already scared of me.”

2019 African Games silver medallist Ssemuju and Hamza Latigo had to sort their weight disparities as Latigo weighed six kilograms heavier than his opponent and had two hours to lose at least four kilograms or pay the fine for their light middleweight contest to happen.

First of firsts

Catherine Nanziri faces Tanzanian Husnah Zamba, a late substitute for Kenyan Nichole Acheing, who did not honour the invitation. “I know she turned pro when I was still in secondary school, but that won’t scare me,” Nanziri, Uganda’s first female Olympic boxer, told the press.

“At first I thought she hasn’t lost any fight. But she has said she has lost two. Now count a third one for her.”

The Tanzanian said she has won two and lost as many in four professional fights but boxrec, the official international boxing database, shows she has lost all her four pro fights, since her debut in September 2016.

Meanwhile, Stanley Mugerwa has vowed to punch the hell out fellow debutant Ibra Mukiibi, while Isaac Ssebuufu, little brother to Ssemuju, said it will be a big shame for him to lose a fight in Kampala, his home area, to Godfrey Kyawaomu, a fighter from Jinja.

Stephen Ssembuya, the CEO of 12 Sports Rounds Promotions, promised a very interesting event.

Olympians profiles

SHADIR AT A GLANCE

Born: October 25, 1996 [age 25]

Division: Welterweight

SSEMUJU AT A GLANCE

Born: November 11, 1992 [age 29]

Division: Middleweight

NANZIRI AT A GLANCE

Born: Sept 13, 1999 [age 22]

Division: Flyweight

Today at Lugogo





PROFESSIONAL DEBUT DUELS

Shadir vs. Mugarura

Ssemuju vs. Latigo

Nanziri vs. Zamba

Mugerwa vs. Mukiibi

