Rwanda’s REG raids Uganda for top volleyball talent

Rwandan Energy Group (REG) Volleyball Club has signed two of the best players from the National Volleyball League on two-year contracts.

UCU Doves’ Gideon Angiro and Sport-S’ Thon Maker Magembo are the two players who will now ply their trade in the Rwandan league following the completion of their deals.

REG made the announcement Monday afternoon, confirming that the two talents had put pen to paper.

“Thon Magembo who was playing for Sport-S (Uganda) has signed a two-year contract with REG,” a communication through REG’s social media channels read.

The signings will see two of the best receiver-attackers in the Ugandan league crossing to Rwanda, a league that is attracting top talent mainly due to the availability of resources at the disposal of the top clubs.

Former Sport-S opposite Michael Maguoung Mangon opened the door by joining Kepler University at the end of last season.

Zone V exposure

REG President Geoffrey Zawadi revealed to Daily Monitor that the club used the recently concluded CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship held at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda this month to scout the two players.

Sport-S lost 3-1 to Rwanda National Police in the final but both Angiro and Maker had incredible performances throughout the tournament to leave several teams jostling for their signatures. REG won the battle.

Whereas Sport-S were shining in the tournament, REG struggled and failed to make the semifinals, despite signing some of the top players from rivals Gisagara Volleyball Club. Maker and Angiro will be expected to steady the ship.

The two players are currently in Kigali but will be allowed to play one more match for their respective clubs before fully moving to link up with REG and start preparations for the new season, which is set to start in January.

“Our season will start early January, so they need to get acquainted with other players,” Zawadi told Daily Monitor.

The transfers will leave both Sport-S and UCU with big holes to fill.

Maker helped Sport-S defeat Angiro’s UCU in last season’s finals but the two sides will now have to rely on other talents for any further success.

Whereas Maker was arguably the best player in Uganda last season, his transfer will have no financial benefit for Sport-S.

The South Sudan captain is said to have been one of the most highly paid players at the Nsambya-based side but with no contract.

Meanwhile Rwanda is also home to two of Uganda’s best female players, Catherine Ainembabazi and Sharon Amito.

Players who have recently transferred to Rwanda

Catherine Ainembabazi -Ndejje Elites to Rwanda National Police

Gideon Angiro -UCU Doves to REG

Thon Maker -Sport-S to REG