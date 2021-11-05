She Cranes lift Pent Series trophy, eye African Championship

Flawless. She Cranes have been in imperious form all week.  PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • She Cranes former assistant captain and defender Lilian Ajio attributed their good performance to team work and communication with each other on court.

The Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes on Friday lifted the Netball Pent Series trophy after beating hosts Namibia 56-37 in their closing game of the competition.

