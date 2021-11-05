She Cranes lift Pent Series trophy, eye African Championship

The Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes on Friday lifted the Netball Pent Series trophy after beating hosts Namibia 56-37 in their closing game of the competition.

The She Cranes emerged unbeaten in the tournament that was graced by six African countries including Malawi, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

She Cranes former assistant captain and defender Lilian Ajio attributed their good performance to team work and communication with each other on court.

“Our defense has been good and well-coordinated. We communicate so much on court and that is the reason why we have managed to win,” she said.

The She Cranes are now looking forward to the African Netball Championships that starts on Tuesday in Namibia.

Coach Fred Mugerwa took a team of 15 players and has reserved some of these for the much anticipated African championship.

Apart from the six competitors from the Pent Series, Uganda will also face Africa’s number one, South Africa, then Swaziland and Botswana at the Africa Netball Championships.

Among Uganda’s reserve players are; shooters Anisha Muhameed, Hadija Nakabuye and defender Faridah Kadondi. Meanwhile others including defender Sylivia Nanyonga, attackers Norah Lunkuse and Margaret Bagala as well as centre player Jesca Achan have had little playing time and are expected to appear more in the upcoming tournament.

Mugerwa believes his team still has the guts to perform well.