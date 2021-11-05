She Cranes one win away from clinching Netball Pent Series silverware

Flawless. She Cranes have been in imperious form all week.  PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Uganda started the ranking event with a win against Zambia before downing Malawi and Zimbabwe the following days. The team yesterday beat neighbours Kenya 77-28 to brighten their chances of emerging champions in the round-robin format tournament.

The She Cranes will today complete the Netball Pent Series in Windhoek against hosts Namibia after registering five consecutive wins in the competition that started on Monday at Patrick Lyambo Court.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.