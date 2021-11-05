She Cranes one win away from clinching Netball Pent Series silverware

The She Cranes will today complete the Netball Pent Series in Windhoek against hosts Namibia after registering five consecutive wins in the competition that started on Monday at Patrick Lyambo Court.

Uganda started the ranking event with a win against Zambia before downing Malawi and Zimbabwe the following days. The team yesterday beat neighbours Kenya 77-28 to brighten their chances of emerging champions in the round-robin format tournament.

Ringing changes

For the game against Kenya that Uganda dominated in all the four quarters, coach Fred Mugerwa made a few changes in the starting seven where he replaced Irene Eyaru who had dominated the goal attack with Shadiah Nassanga and also brought wing attack Norah Lunkuse from the bench.

Lilian Ajio, Joan Nampungu and Shaffie Nalwanja maintained the defending position as Ruth Meeme who has shown wonderful form in the competition played centre.Centre player Jesca Achan, Eyaru, and defender Sandra Nambirige came in as substitutes.

Total dominance

Despite the low shooting pace and much resistance from the Kenyan side whose players had a height advantage, the She Cranes had the first two shots at the net.

The She Cranes led all the game quarters scoring 19-7, 38-16, 60-23 and 77-28 in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.

Meeme is confident that the She Cranes will win against Namibia in today’s game.

“Although it is the home team, we shall work hard as a group to see that we win against them just like we have done in the previous fixtures,” she said.