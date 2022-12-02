She Cranes to face familiar foes in Netball World Cup

Uganda was pooled in group D alongside New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore in the Netball World Cup draws held this week in South Africa.

The World Cup will take place next year in South Africa from July 28 to August 6.

Fortunately for the She Cranes, they have in the past faced all their opponents in group D hence being confident.

New Zealand who are the world's best played against the She Cranes at this year's Commonwealth Games but unfortunately Uganda lost 53-40 to them.

At the 2019 World Cup, the She Cranes were in the same pool as Trinidad and Tobago whom they defeated 57-54.

Uganda faced Singapore in 2013 at the Nations Cup that ended in 60-32 favouring the She Cranes. In a 2015 World Cup warm up, Uganda beat Singapore 39-18.

Head Coach Fred Mugerwa says this is a fair draw and the She Cranes will be in position to perform well if they prepare well.

"The draw is a fair one. Our performance will depend on our preparations and the players who will be available at that time. We also need to take part in more competitions for the players to be ready," Mugerwa told Daily Monitor.

Eleven-time world champions Australia are in pool A with Tonga, Zimbabwe, and Fiji

Group B has England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados while hosts South Africa are in pool C alongside Jamaica, Wales, and Sri Lanka.

The She Cranes will be returning for a third consecutive Netball World Cup after the 2015 and 2019 editions.





2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados

Pool C : South Africa, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka