Sport-S, UCU Doves lift Ndejje Open titles

The first win UCU Doves got over Sport-S this year was not on the volleyball court. It was a walkover in the final of the Aporu Okol tournament in Kumi in June.

Then, the two-day tournament was brought to an anti-climax after organisers insisted on starting the final after 6pm. Sport-S objected reasoning that it would be a waste of time due to insufficient lighting and the organisers awarded the trophy to UCU.

While the university side took the trophy, it didn’t seem like the right way to win and the rescheduled Ndejje Open final presented a good opportunity for the two sides to settle the score.

The two had already met in the tournament group stages and Sport-S eased to a 3-0 victory but Saturday’s game had a trophy to fight for.

With the Sport-S ladies team starting the day in a 3-1 victory over hosts Ndejje Elites, there was an opportunity for the Sport-S family to complete their first double of the year.

The Doves, however, had something to say about that and were out of the blocks early with good net defence to counter Sport-S offence.

Gideon Angiro, Joseph Opus and Ian Akampa were a thorn in the flesh for Sport-S as the Doves took a quick two-set lead.

Eliasi Isiagi’s charges took the first set 25-21 and the second 25-23 before Sport-S pulled a set back in the third, 25-23.

The Doves ensured there would be no decisive set by taking the fourth 25-22 to win the final.

Johnson Rukundo, Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia all struggled to get going for Warren Muhangi’s side on the day.

Having beaten OBB in Kumi, Nemostars in Ndejje and now Sport-S, the Doves, threatened by relegation last season look like a team capable of challenging for honors this year.

It is now two trophies in the cabin for the Mukono based outfit.





Two for Sport-S ladies

Sport-S Ladies came out guns blazing and their momentum was only halted by Sartuday afternoon’s heavy downpour.

Having started the final by scoring the first six points with Agnes Akanyo in the service box, Malik Ddamulira’s charges led 18-8 when rain brough the action to a brief stop.

The tournament, having been halted by rain in August, had to stop for over an hour at the leaky Old Kampala Arena for the same reason on Saturday but Sport-S relied on their good defence to frustrate hosts Ndejje and take the trophy.

While the trophy was Sport-S’ second of the season, it was also the third time the Nsambya family failed to complete a double.

First was in Kumi, then the National Club Championship in Iganga and now the Ndejje Open.

Having played four finals, the ladies from Nsamby now have two trophies in the cabin. They lost Nkumba Open to KCCA and Club Championship to OBB.





Ndejje Open Finals





Finals results





M -UCU 3-1 Sport-S (25-21, 25 vs 23, 23-25, 25-22)



