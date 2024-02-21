Sports is stable now - Ogwang

The seven members appointed to the new board of National Council of Sports (NCS) were sworn in Tuesday at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo at a tranquil ceremony.

The atmosphere and togetherness in applauding the 'new' members, who will lead Council until February 2028, was telling of the expectations that their appointing authority Peter Ogwang, the State Minister for Sports, has going forward.

Ogwang, who was appointed Minister in this docket in 2022 felt he inherited a sector transitioning from chaos.

The wrangling in federations seems to never go away but this time there was even more zeal from some of them to take on NCS, especially over funding and accountability.

"The various sports federations have leadership issues and operate unprofessionally but as the in coming board, I urge you to put a strong emphasis on compliance and to have the new law implemented in totality," Ogwang said.

Lucky board



The Minister and NCS oversaw; the continued growth of the sports budget to Shs48bn, the enactment of a new law pushed by Fufa president Moses Magogo, and with Fufa at large, the endorsement of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania as hosts of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations by Caf.

"There are things I cannot tolerate and those who tried me, found me very ready. For those who want to try me again, I am here waiting for you," Ogwang said before adding that "sports is now stable and some of us who are ready to work are ready to be redeployed elsewhere."

"You are a lucky board because you come in at a time when everything, including conflict resolution, has been streamlined in the new law. So I really want to challenge you to work hard," Ogwang said.

The new board has the responsibility to manage public sports infrastructure and that starts with the redevelopment of the Lugogo Sports Complex over the next four years.

Infrastructure huge on agenda



"We will diligently ensure that we take care of these facilities so that Ugandans can continue to enjoy sports," Ambrose Tashobya, whose term was extended as chairman of the board, said after they had taken their oath under the guidance of Commissioner of Oath Adam Makmot Kibwanga.

"When we came into office last time (2022-2024), central to our call was streamlining leadership in federations, pushing for a new modern law and providing infrastructure for sports.