Sports Minister Ogwang makes turf pledge as Shooting Stars win 1st Slums Soccer title





BY INNOCENT NDAWULA

KAMPALA. Fittingly named Shooting Stars, the Banda Zone-based outfit who also go by the moniker NBA scripted history in every true sense of the word.

They catapulted down Luigi FC and Tigers FC’s stranglehold to notch their first-ever Aliguma Foundation Banda Slums Soccer title at the climax of its seventh edition on Sunday at the Acholi Quarters Playground in Kireka-Banda-Kinawataka Zone, Kampala.

With the 90 minutes ending in a deadlock, NBA Shooting Stars, who are literally a home team, edged the post-match penalties 4-3 to send the gargantuan crowd into a frenzy thanks to the heroics of their goalkeeper David Wafula who saved two kicks.

Before going into decisive penalties, Ezra Emenyu and David Mugalu had hit the target for Shooting Stars whereas Hector Tukirize and Abdallah Mutete had done all they could to ensure Nakawa Boyz stay alive.

The stage had been set for goalie Wafula stop Tukirize and Fazil Chizo with only Fazil Fiti, Reagan Mubiru and Mutete managing to find the back of the net.

For the Shooting Stars, it was only Solomon Jakisa that failed to convert from 12 yards with the quartet of Eric Muzungu, Totti Abeka, Isham Kaka and Kenny Mukwaya making it count.

And as Ismail Mukoiko, the tournament organiser and L.C III Councillor of the area, boasted that he had packed a ground with thousands of fans that can be the envy of Namboole, Hon Hillary Onek, the Minister of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees offered special applause to the slum dwellers.

“You have been here since morning and went on to even brave the afternoon rains. I have seen future Cranes players across all the teams. This is turning out to be a bigger event. Acholi Quarters we’re unstoppable and we shall always win. This crowd can fill Namboole. I want to laud Aliguma Foundation and their CEO Ritah (Aliguma) for giving our people hope and encouragement,” the excited Onek endlessly went on as he also offered Shs2.5m to winners of the championship that started on November 18, 2022 with at least 50 teams across the different categories.

Playground land issue

Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang took the acknowledgment a notch further by not only offering Shs3m in prize money; Shs2m for the NBA Shooting Stars and Shs1m as a consolation for Nakawa Boyz, he tasked Councillor Mukoiko to sort out the land issue of the Acholi Quarters Playground so that he can fundraise for an artificial turf for the area sporting sanctuary that has birthed many renowned soccer, rugby, athletics and cricket talents among others for Uganda including Sadat Anaku, Joseph Oyet and Chris Lubanga. “I bring greetings from Mama Janet Museveni who is the Minister of Education & Sports,” started Ogwang in his trademark tone.

“This is the best way to harness your talents and stay out of trouble. I would love to start an artificial turf fundraiser for this ground but can the leadership and elders here sort out the land question. Who owns this land?” questioned Ogwang.

The new champions NBA Shooting Stars took home a trophy, a bull and gold medals while the silver medallists Nakawa Boyz will feast on a goat and have silver medals plus jerseys as their souvenirs from the edition played under the Ndi Mwana – The Cry of A Girl Child theme with a primary goal of the Aliguma Foundation to transform lives in underprivileged and slum-dwellers communities through sports and enterprise.

7th Banda Slums Event

Men - Main Final

NBA Shooting Stars 2-2 Nakawa Boyz

NBA Shooting Stars won post-match

penalties 4-3

U-14 Junior Boys

Hilton 0-0 Nobles

Nobles won post-match penalties 5-4

U-13 Junior Boys

Hilton 1-0 AQ Select Soccer Academy

Soccer - Women Friendly

Blue Wave 6-0 Naguru Community

Netball Women’s Final – 12pm

Blue Wave 13-4 Hilton