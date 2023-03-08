Ssembuusi takes the day at Bunjakko,Muwanguzi expects tough year

Juma Ssembuusi of Digel controlled proceedings on the opening day of the beach woodball circuit at Bunjakko in Mpigi District but last year's MVP finalist Israel Muwanguzi expects a tough fight.

Teammate Edison Twesigye and Edson Tumwine finished fourth and fifth respectively, as Digel topped the charts.

That left the Eminents pair of Muwanguzi and Joel Adupa to take the second and third place.

Given the level of supremacy exerted by defending champions Prisons, an exciting season lies in wait.

While the prospect does not phase out last year's MVP Thomas Kedi, Muwanguzi believes the season will not be quite easy in the remaining circuits.

Muwanguzi told Daily Monitor that: "I believe this is going to be an exciting year looking at how it started. Many young players are looking to impress ahead of the World Cup and this will bring out the best among the top players."

Nalubega on song

In the well-attended circuit, Joyce Nalubega started from she stopped last season helping herself to the gold medal with 39 strokes. Joan Mukoova, her former teammate at Eminents was missing in action.

Nalubega, who joined the ambitious Ministry of Public Service, was 10 strokes better than second-placed Lillian Zawedde of Ndejje Corporates while Mubs' new signing Rashida Netese was third with 50 points.

Public Service were crowned the day's winners with the contribution of Mary Athieno, Christine Birungi, Jackie Naula and Sophie Namuddu.

She would later combine with Athieno to win the women doubles despite all three leading teams tying on 51 strokes.

Florence Mukooya returned from maternal leave with 53 strokes ranking her ninth among the 43 women that took part.

BEACH WOODBALL CIRCUIT

Selected results

Men - singles

Juma Ssembuusi (Digel) - 39

Israel Muwanguzi (Eminents) - 40

Joel Adupa (Eminents) - 41

Women - singles

Joyce Nalubega (Public SVC) - 39

Lillian Zawedde (Ndejje) - 49

Rashida Netese (Mubs) – 50

Corporate - men

Michael Musaazi (Kisubi) - 45

Crispus Mukisa (Bugema) - 45

Kennedy Mutungisa (BoU) - 49

Women singles

Noeline Babirye (Kisubi) - 56

Joan Najjuma (Vision) - 56

Alice Amoding (Public SVC) - 59

Men - doubles

E. Tumwine/E. Twesigye (Digel) - 39

A. Okello/I. Nabugere (Prisons) - 42

S. Otim/D. Apita (Stroke) - 45

Women - doubles

J. Nalubega/M. Athieno (Public SVC) - 51

S. Nabaggala/T. Nassanga (Ndejje) - 51

I. Mirembe/F. Mukooya - 51