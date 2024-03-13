Star-studded field set for Absa KH3-7 Hills Run

A constellation of celebrities, top-tier athletes, and national runners is confirmed to participate in the second edition of the Absa Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3) 7 Hills Run on March 17 in Kampala.

Vinka from Swangz Avenue will take center stage among the performers, while legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei is expected to join at least 20 elite runners in both the 5km and 22km race events, starting from Kololo Airstrip.

The official route for the event, designed to support girls’ education under the tagline ‘Run For Her,’ will traverse all seven hills of Kampala.

The 5km race will commence from Kololo Airstrip to John Babiha (Acacia) Avenue, Kololo Hill Drive, Prince Charles Drive, Ibis Vale, Impala Avenue, Upper Kololo Terrace, Wampewo Avenue, before returning to the airstrip.

The 22km race, covering the 7 Hills of Kampala, will start from Kololo Airstrip to Acacia Avenue, Kyadondo Road, Akibua Road, Nakasero Hill Road, Kyaggwe Road, Rashid Khamis Road, Ginnery Road, Old Kampala Road, Namirembe Road, Willis Road, Centenary Road, Cathedral Hill Road, Albert Cook Road, Mutesa I Road, Stensera Road, St. Lawrence University Lane, Lubiri Ring Road, Musajja Alumbwa Road, Lubiri Ring Road, Mengo Hill Road, Nsambya Road, Nsambya Estate Road, Heritage Road, Gaba Road, Kibuli Road, Mbogo Road, 8th Street Industrial Area, Mukwano Road, Jinja Road, Wampewo Avenue, and finally Kololo Airstrip.

All Systems Go. Absa at the launch of the second edition of the KH3-7 Hills Run at Serena Hotel. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Ribbons confirmation

Runners will be awarded ribbons upon completing each of Kampala’s renowned seven hills, including Nakasero, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Mengo, Nsambya, and Kibuli hills.

“The activity will kick off at 6am with a warm-up session and official flagging off. Participation for individuals is as low as UGX 30,000 or UGX 35,000 (timed kit), while corporate team registrations range from UGX1.5m, UGX 3M and UGX 5M, depending on the size of the team. Additionally, Payments can be made at any Absa branch or via AirtelMoney Pay Code – 4365164 or MTN MoMo Pay Code – 590860,” said Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, Absa Bank Uganda’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director.

Available data reveals that only 53% of Ugandan girls aged 6-12 complete the required seven years of primary education, with a mere 22.5% enrolling in secondary education.

Various obstacles, including poverty, cultural barriers, early marriages, unwanted pregnancies, and difficulties managing menstrual hygiene, contribute to these statistics.

Proceeds from the run will support girl-child education initiatives, a significant aspect of Absa Bank’s commitment to being an active force for good.