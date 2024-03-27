Starlings give young swimmers a chance

Competitive swimming is mostly dominated by minors but even then children under the age of 10 hardly get enough competition time.

In Uganda the age groups for main events are 10 and under, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 plus 17 and over.

However, the wider base of the 10 and under also means it is mostly a lenient 9-10 age group. It is from this background that Starlings Swim Club, also a young club that started in March 2022, organized their own Starlings Juvenile Gala on March 24 at Muhika Skilling Centre, Kira.

Dolphins dominated the event by accumulating 1,040 points while Gators (616.5) and Aquatic Academy (403) joined them on the podium of the competition that had races for swimmers aged 6 and under, seven, eight, nine and 10 years plus the 11-12 years age group.

“This event was aimed at having swimmers get to swim against their own age mates, and offer a chance to young swimmers who lack events (competition) within the year to showcase their talents,” Starlings coach Mubarak Ssemanda said after the event that attracted 326 swimmers from 18 clubs.

“We also extended a chance to those age group swimmers who do not qualify for most events within the year,” he added.

STARLINGS JUVENILE GALA

How They Finished

Dolphins – 1040.5

Gators – 616.5

Aquatic Academy – 403

Hertz – 319

Silverfin Academy – 304

Ozpreys – 297

Starlings – 290

Asabiza – 227

Torpedoes – 213

Jaguar – 145.5

Flash – 115

Sailfish – 71.5

Star Fish – 69

Lions – 63

The Great White Sharks – 36

Shekinah International School – 32

Friends of Water – 29