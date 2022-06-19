Swimmer Mukalazi starts Uganda off in Budapest

The 50m breaststroke is a popular event for Uganda at the World Swimming Championships as it has had representatives from here for the last seven editions.

At this year's edition in Budapest - Hungary, Tendo Mukalazi, who turned 20 last Wednesday, is tasked with continuing a tradition that was started by Olympian Ganzi Mugula at Barcelona 2003.

Since then five different swimmers have done the 50m breasts at the Worlds including Mukalazi himself at the last edition in Gwangju, South Korea.

At the time, before the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, he clocked 32.64 seconds.

He has since been on a Fina scholarship that was prematurely ended by the Russia - Ukraine conflict and also showed progress at the Cana Zone IV Championships in Zambia last month by clocking 30.56.

Today morning, he turns up to lower that time for a new national record.

"We are okay as a team. We had a hard time settling in till yesterday (Saturday) but we are good to go now," his coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi, said.

"We have tested and he looks ready to beat that time. However, it's about how he races on the day," he added.

SWIMMING - WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY IN BUDAPEST

50m freestyle, 10am

Previous 50m breast Worlds performance

Gwangju 2019: Tendo Mukalazi - 32.64

Budapest 2017: Joshua Ekirikubinza - 32.77

Kazan 2015: Elisha Ekirikubinza - 33.00

Barcelona 2013: Elisha Ekirikubinza - 33.85

Shanghai 2011: Ganzi Mugula - 34.38

Rome 2009: Ganzi Mugula - 33.57

Rome 2009: Sharif Kakooza - 35.55

Melbourne 2007: Rahim Karmali - 38.00

Barcelona 2003: Ganzi Mugula - 37.55