Swimming: BSK Rafters win first schools’ title

British School of Kampala (BSK Rafters) swimming coach Erick Kisero expected Greenhill Academy Kibuli to be their main challengers at the March 23 Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Inter Secondary Schools Gala but the latter did not even make the podium.

Hosts Greenhill had won the championship for as long as anyone can remember and after topping the Primary Schools’ Gala a fortnight ago, were primed to do yet another double.

But BSK overcame their worries to top with 1,338.5 points while Aga Khan High School (1,194) and Seroma Christian High School (1,193.5) completed the podium.

Greenhill were five points short with 1,188 at a gala that saw Nabisunsa Girls, inspired by Alexis Akol, return to the competition and finish 12th out of 14 and 13th-placed Namilyango College make their debut through Kevin Rugaaju and Jerome Ddungu.

BSK had a strong squad led by their individual events medalists Charlotte Sanford in the 17 and over age group, Paula Nabukeera, Abigail Mwagale, Blessing Kaitesi, Adriel Lumu and Myron Rukundo in the 13-14 age group.

This competition previously locked out schools with international curriculum like Aga Khan but with Theresa Kikambi, Emaad Tumusiime Kodet, Aleena Katemba (13-14), Karimah Katemba, Husnah Kukundakwe Malcolm Nahamya (15-16), Swagiah Mubiru, Ian Aziku, Tebi Nyanzi and Ttyaba Kigundu (17 and over), the Old Kampala-based school showed up with a huge list of medal winners.

Seroma had medals from Quentin Muwanguzi, 17, Kyle Lugonjo and Hanisha Katana,15 Angelo Kagina and Raphael Muwanguzi, 14, plus Karen Mwangi and RyanAyebare, 13 but were also strong in the relays.

The gala was also a good precursor for the National Championships in June with interesting results. Lubiri’s Rahmah Nakasule beat her clubmate Karimah in the 100m and 50m freestyle plus 50m back to start an interesting build up to the Nationals.

Mwagale, Mwangi and Nabukeera also seem primed to carry on their battles from previous years to the 13-14 age group while Sanford is promising to dominate the 17 and over girls.

USF Secondary Schools Gala

How They Finished

BSK Rafters – 1,338. 5 points

Aga Khan – 1,194

Seroma Christian – 1,193. 5

Greenhill Kibuli – 1,188

Lubiri – 736

Elite HS – 690

Seeta Green – 596

Kings College Budo – 468

Acorns – 402

Taibah – 245

Nabumali HS – 237

Nabisunsa Girls – 155

Namilyango College – 103

Light Academy – 38