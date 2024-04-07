Swimming: Colts rise again

Colts got off to a flyer thanks to an inspiring 35.99 seconds in the 50m butterfly time from Liora Lumu, 9, to top the fifth match of this year’s Pursuit Swim League at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga.

Colts had initially scored 60 in the 50m freestyle dual match ups – 10 scores ahead of Jets and 10 ahead of Astros as Talons managed 40.

The match ups were just about who touched the wall first to score 10. If one managed a personal best (PB) in these races, they would score an additional 20.

After that, the swimmers competed in their best strokes with only Lumu managing to secure a PB among the swimmers that have hit minimum scoring times in all four strokes.

There were PBs for those the starlets yet to hit the minimum standards like; her teammate Elijah Ssegujja (43.00), Flames’ Abigail Babirye (43.08), Jowella Kirabo (42.68) and Nadra in the 50m fly. In the 50m backstroke, Astros’ Elisha Rukundo (46.35), Colts’ Hal Bugingo (42.26) and Joel Wakabi (39.68), Flames’ David Mwere (56.98), and Talons’ Raani Asiimwe (49.70) all had non-scoring PBs.

Colts also topped the 100m fly matches with 60 scores with only Astros coming close on 30. All the other teams did not score.

The defending champions then topped three of the four relays (10x25m fly, breaststroke and free) to win their first maximum match day points (five) of the 2024 season and march to joint fourth with 12 points in the overall standings. They only came second, behind Talons in backstroke relay, while Astros suffered two disqualifications in the fly and back relays to slip to fourth on the night behind Talons and Jets.

Flames had a completely bad day in office with no PBs in the individual races and also came bottom in two relays and second last in the other two thereby slipping to third place in the table with 14 points.

Match Five Scores

Colts – 330

Talons – 190

Jets – 170

Astros – 160

Flames – 60

Overall standings

Jets – 21

Talons – 16

Flames – 14