Swimming: Masters team raid Doha

Engineer Peter Ssebanakitta leads a team of six male Ugandans that will compete this week at the World Masters Swimming Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The captain will swim in the 65-69 years age group with the aim of lowering his times in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and the 50m freestyle events.

He will also team up with Uganda Olympic Committee chairman (UOC) Donald Rukare, who represented Uganda at the Worlds in Montreal – Canada in 2016, the latter’s brother, Duncan, and Alex Kateeba for the 4x50m freestyle relay.

The latter three then join Henry Kakooza for the 4x50m medley relay.

Kakooza and Kateeba will be making their second appearance at the Championships having represented Uganda in last year’s event in Fukuoka. The two have limited their individual events to the 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle respectively in the 40-44 age group.

Donald Rukare will compete in the 50m freestyle in the 55-59 years age group. Dunstan Rukare will compete in the 50m breaststroke and freestyle in the 45-49 years age group.

While all the aforementioned five are from Formidables Swim Club and are based at Waves Fitness Harbour – Ntinda, they will be joined by Altona’s Conrad Kaheeru Bukonyezi, who will compete in the 50m free in the 30-34 years age group.

Kaheeru has been training with the national team in Ntinda, where they also received a year’s membership after winning gold medals at the Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships in Rwanda last December.

The progress of masters swimming in Uganda is clear; from one self-sponsored athlete in 2016 to six now. The team was flagged off by Uganda Swimming Federation president Moses Mwase, who said their focus will be on getting more female representation at the world stage.

World Aquatics Masters Championships

Uganda’s Swimming Representatives

Peter Ssebanakitta: 50m & 100m breaststroke,

Donald Rukare: 50m free

Alex Kateeba: 50m free

Dunstan Rukare: 50m free, 50m breaststroke

Henry Kakooza: 50m breaststroke