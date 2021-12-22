The grass is greener this woodball year

  • Year Ender. Uganda left Kenya with 14 gold medals in the bag including the overall trophy as the Africa Woodball Championship ended in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend. Rookie Florence Mukoya continued her good form this season with a saucy 158 strokes as Uganda women defeated hot pursuing Kenya in the second edition of the Africa event held at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. 

2020 is the year that broke everything. It was a dark time, on the cusp of a highly anticipated exciting woodball calendar, with the Kyambogo Open the only competition before our troubles.

