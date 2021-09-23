The Rock cherish SA moments, look forward African Champships

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The Uganda national men’s netball team, The Rock returned from South Africa on Tuesday where they came second at the International Males Netball Championships that ended over the weekend.

The Rock started with an overwhelming victory of 90-10 against DCS before registering a 48-43 and 47-34 loss to the South African Senior team. The Rock would later go on to beat Kenya 45-29 but still fall to another South African club by 46-41. The final game on Saturday saw Uganda humbled 59-34 by the South African national team.

The team was received by Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) officials at Entebbe Airport before reporting to the federation offices at Old Kampala.

Onto the next one

According to captain Nouredine Kato, the competition has shaped the team for upcoming tournaments including the Africa Netball Championships that they are eager to take part in next year in Morocco.

“Our competitors have a high game intensity, they are physically strong and we have learnt a lot as far as umpiring rules are concerned,” he said.

Kato looks forward to giving South Africa a run for their money when it comes to the African tournament.

“We were a bit unfit and the South African weather which was so cold contributed to our not so good performance. South Africa also had a home advantage. However we are going back for them in the African championships and we expect to defeat their team,” he added.

The Rock was rewarded with Shs3m by She Cranes team captain Peace Proscovia as a token of appreciation for enduring all the hardships and performing well at the competition.

“We are so happy that the captain has felt for our team. She was so impressed by our performance and the time we put in to see that men’s netball thrives. We also wish her the best in her endeavours,” Kato said.

The team is expected to officially report to the National Council of Sports (NCS) today in Lugogo to officially show off their silver medal to the sport’s governing body that partially bankrolled their South African trip.

