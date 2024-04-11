Title defenders keep rolling, HDF blow Thunders

A profligate performance from Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions cost them in a 1-0 defeat to men’s defending champions Weatherhead in the National Hockey League (NHL) in Lugogo on Sunday.

Weatherhead started strongly with intent to break apart KHC on the counter but their momentum was cut short by driving rain in the first half. Eventually, KHC gathered themselves up and dominated the game after the rain-induced break.

Their forwards were guilty of missing chances in open play while the defenders messed up the offensive penalty corners. In the end, Weatherhead benefitted from staying in the game – which was particularly down to the performance of their goalkeeper Charles Ekapolon – when Colline Batusa’s power drag flick from a penalty corner was deflected into the top left corner by KHC goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka for the games’ solitary goal.

Easing the pain

There was, however, quick reprieve for the KHC faithful as their women’s team KHC Swans beat Weatherhead 2-0 in the ensuing match. Goals from captain Vanessa Abeja and the versatile Carol Aguti took care of matters for the women’s defending champions.

KHC Originals also followed up by coming from 1-0 down to beat Rockets 2-1 on the same afternoon. Simon Peter Oyugi scored in the 9th minute for Rockets but Stanley Tamale’s penalty stroke leveled matters in the 20th minute and also turned provider for captain Francis Epilo to flick home from a penalty corner in the 59th minute.

The day had started with a convincing 3-0 win for Deliverance Church of Uganda over Makerere University with goals from Sharon Oroma, Brenda Achayo and Vero Atima in the women’s category then ended with a balanced affair in the men’s category, where goals from Moses Obea and Abdul Wamala ensured City Lions came from behind to beat Thunders 2-1.

Goals galore

But while the Sunday affairs were cagey, Saturday was a goal galore. Twins Juliet Babirye and Janet Nakato scored seven apiece as Wananchi Hockey Dreams Foundation (HDF) obliterated Thunders 23-0 while the senior Wananchi women beat Weatherhead’s old guard Historicals 5-0.

The only consolation for Thunders being that the score was less than the 27-0 they suffered at the hands of the senior Wananchi last season.

Wananchi men then summed it up with a 14-0 cleansing of Weatherhead’s old guard Titans 14-0 with Martin Okello and Jordan Achaye scoring four each.